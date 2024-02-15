Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

It's unclear what kind of cyberattack VARTA AG is facing, but it has shut down its systems until it can become operational again.

Dark Reading Staff

February 15, 2024

1 Min Read
A bunch of batteries
Source: Pulsar Imagens via Alamy Stock Photo

VARTA AG, a German battery manufacturer, has announced that it suffered a cyberattack on its IT systems the night of Feb. 12.

The attack has affected five production plants and their administration, according to the company's press announcement. Because of this, the company's IT systems and its assembly lines have been temporarily shut down and disconnected from the Internet.

The scope and impact of the attack is still being determined, so it's unclear what kind of attack the battery company is dealing with, be it ransomware or otherwise.

VARTA AG also noted that it took precautionary measures against further attacks, and that a task force was set up to help resume operations when possible alongside cybersecurity experts.

VARTA AG has not provided any additional information as to when production will resume or when its IT system will once again be connected to the Internet.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events