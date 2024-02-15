VARTA AG, a German battery manufacturer, has announced that it suffered a cyberattack on its IT systems the night of Feb. 12.

The attack has affected five production plants and their administration, according to the company's press announcement. Because of this, the company's IT systems and its assembly lines have been temporarily shut down and disconnected from the Internet.

The scope and impact of the attack is still being determined, so it's unclear what kind of attack the battery company is dealing with, be it ransomware or otherwise.

VARTA AG also noted that it took precautionary measures against further attacks, and that a task force was set up to help resume operations when possible alongside cybersecurity experts.

VARTA AG has not provided any additional information as to when production will resume or when its IT system will once again be connected to the Internet.