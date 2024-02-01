Sponsored By

'Commando Cat' Is Second Campaign of the Year Targeting Docker

The threat actor behind the campaign is still unknown, but it shares some similarities with other cyptojacking groups.

Dark Reading Staff

February 1, 2024

1 Min Read
A black cat with its paws on a computer keyboard
Source: Saro O Neal via Alamy Stock Photo

In findings released by Cado researchers, they discovered a malware campaign, coined "Commando Cat," which is targeting exposed Docker API endpoints. 

The cryptojacking campaign has only been active since the beginning of this year but it's the second one targeting Docker. The first one used the 9hits traffic exchange application, according to the researchers. However, these Docker attacks aren't necessarily rare, especially in cloud environments.

"This campaign demonstrates the continued determination attackers have to exploit the service and achieve a variety of objectives," the researchers said. "Commando Cat is a cryptojacking campaign leveraging Docker as an initial access vector and (ab)using the service to mount the host's filesystem, before running a series of interdependent payloads directly on the host."

It is unclear who the threat actor behind Commando Cat is or where they're from, though there is an overlap in scripts and IP addresses to other groups like Team TNT, indicating a potential connection or a copycat.

Because of the level of redundancy and the amount of evasion, the campaign is sophisticated in how it conceals itself. Acting as a credential stealer, backdoor, and cryptocurrency miner together as one, it makes for a highly stealthy and malicious threat.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

a factory's robot arm OT infrastructure being controlled digitally on a simulated screen
ICS/OT Security
Johnson Controls Ransomware Cleanup Costs Top $27M and CountingJohnson Controls Ransomware Cleanup Costs Top $27M and Counting
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jan 31, 2024
1 Min Read
The word CISO against a stylized computer backdrop
Cybersecurity Operations
CISO Corner: Deep Dive Into SecOps, Insurance, & CISOs' Evolving RoleCISO Corner: Deep Dive Into SecOps, Insurance, & CISOs' Evolving Role
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jan 26, 2024
6 Min Read
A cactus in the desert
ICS/OT Security
'Cactus' Ransomware Strikes Schneider Electric'Cactus' Ransomware Strikes Schneider Electric
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Jan 30, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events