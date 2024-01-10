Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
BEC Gang Conspirator Sentenced to 10 Years in PrisonBEC Gang Conspirator Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
The Nigerian national, who was living in the US, also must pay over $1 million in restitution.
January 10, 2024
A man in the US who assisted a Nigeria-based criminal organization has been sentenced to a decade in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.46 million in restitution for his role in the group's business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes.
Indianapolis-based Olugbenga Lawal worked with the criminal organization to defraud individuals and businesses across the United States using BEC and romance-based scams, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.
Lawal, who is a Nigerian national, laundered money by converting the fraud dollars in multiple US bank accounts into Nigerian currency for the cybercrime group. He and his co-conspirators operated between January 2019 and June 2020, handling over $3.6 million in deposits.
Lawal was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison in the US.
Read more about:DR Global Middle East & Africa
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
What's In Your Cloud?Jan 17, 2024
Everything You Need to Know About DNS AttacksJan 18, 2024
Tips for Managing Cloud Security in a Hybrid EnvironmentFeb 01, 2024
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024