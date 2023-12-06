Sponsored By

US Navy Ship Builder Says No Classified Info Leaked in CyberattackUS Navy Ship Builder Says No Classified Info Leaked in Cyberattack

Austul USA, a military contractor, alerts law enforcement it quickly mitigated a recent cyberattack on its systems and that an investigation is ongoing.

Dark Reading Staff

December 6, 2023

1 Min Read
Austal boat on the water
Source: Clarence Holmes Photography via Alamy Stock Photo

The US leg of an Australia-based shipbuilding company, Austal, which is a contractor for the US Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, recently alerted the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) of a cyberattack.

The cyberattack was claimed by the Hunters International ransomware group, which leaked stolen information as proof of the breach on its website on the Dark Web. 

A company spokesperson stated that Austal was able to mitigate the breach and there was no impact to operations. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and scope of the breach as well as the type of information that was accessed, though the spokesperson did note that no personal or classified information was taken by the threat actors. 

The ransomware and extortion group, which has over a dozen victims from various areas of the world across a variety of sectors, has threatened to release more data stolen from Austal such as financial details, engineering data, and compliance documents, among other files.

"Austal USA recognizes the seriousness of this event and the special responsibility we have as a DoD and DHS contractor," the Austal USA spokesperson stated. "Our assessment is on-going as we seek to fully understand this incident so that we can prevent a similar occurrence."

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Okta logo
Application Security
Okta Breach Widens to Affect 100% of Customer BaseOkta Breach Widens to Affect 100% of Customer Base
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Nov 30, 2023
4 Min Read
Businesswoman with ponytail in black suit and businessman in black suit with laptop sit at office desk with stack of presents, look at laptop
Endpoint Security
10 Holiday Gifts for Stressed-Out Security Pros10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros
byEricka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Nov 30, 2023
10 Slides
A row of brown cowboy boots in the su
Endpoint Security
Critical 'LogoFAIL' Bugs Offer Secure Boot Bypass for Millions of PCsCritical 'LogoFAIL' Bugs Offer Secure Boot Bypass for Millions of PCs
byNathan Eddy, Contributing Writer
Dec 1, 2023
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events