Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world.
Attacks Against South African ICS and IoT Systems Steadily DecreaseAttacks Against South African ICS and IoT Systems Steadily Decrease
All African nations saw a reduced number of cyberattacks on industrial and IoT systems in the third quarter of 2023 compared with earlier this year.
November 28, 2023
Twenty-two percent of industrial control systems (ICS) in South Africa were targeted with cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2023.
Kaspersky's ICS CERT said last week it detected and blocked the attacks. On the upside, the numbers show a slight decrease in the number of detections from the first half of the year, when Kaspersky spotted and removed malware on 29.1% of ICS systems in South Africa.
Also the numbers are lower than 2022, when Kaspersky detected and blocked attacks on 38% of ICS systems in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Specific 2022 detection figures for South Africa were not available from Kaspersky.
South Africa also experienced a large percentage of cyberattacks on IoT devices in the third quarter of 2023, with 28% of those systems containing malware. Kaspersky reported that 12% of Kenyan systems harbored IoT-specific malware, while 6% of Nigerian systems carried infections.
Read more about:DR Global Middle East & Africa
About the Author(s)
Tricks to Boost Your Threat Hunting GameNov 06, 2023
Hacking Your Digital Identity: How Cybercriminals Can and Will Get Around Your Authentication MethodsOct 26, 2023
Modern Supply Chain Security: Integrated, Interconnected, and Context-DrivenNov 06, 2023
How to Combat the Latest Cloud Security ThreatsNov 06, 2023
Reducing Cyber Risk in Enterprise Email Systems: It's Not Just Spam and PhishingNov 01, 2023