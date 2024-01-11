Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Anonymous Sudan Launches Cyberattack on Chad TelcoAnonymous Sudan Launches Cyberattack on Chad Telco
Hacktivists attack infrastructure, including routers, network administration systems, and devices.
January 11, 2024
Anonymous Sudan has hit Chad telecommunications provider Sudachad with what the threat actor is calling a "massive cyberattack."
The hacktivist group said on its Telegram channel that the cyberattack targeted the telco's infrastructure, including "critical routers, network administration, and other network devices."
Following the attack, network monitoring service NetBlocks noted a "collapse" in Internet connectivity from Sudachad on Jan. 10. No other details have been confirmed about the nature of the purported cyberattack.
Anonymous Sudan, known for having waged distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Israel and Europe — and Telegram after the group's messaging account was suspended last year — said in a comment on its channel that the attack was due to Chad's support for "RSF," presumably the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, of which Chad is allied.
Sudachad says it is currently the sole provider of wholesale Internet capacities for Chad, and has a 20-year exclusive concession agreement to manage, operate, and maintain Chad's government fiber assets.
Read more about:DR Global Middle East & Africa
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
What's In Your Cloud?Jan 17, 2024
Everything You Need to Know About DNS AttacksJan 18, 2024
Tips for Managing Cloud Security in a Hybrid EnvironmentFeb 01, 2024
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024