Anonymous Sudan has hit Chad telecommunications provider Sudachad with what the threat actor is calling a "massive cyberattack."

The hacktivist group said on its Telegram channel that the cyberattack targeted the telco's infrastructure, including "critical routers, network administration, and other network devices."

Following the attack, network monitoring service NetBlocks noted a "collapse" in Internet connectivity from Sudachad on Jan. 10. No other details have been confirmed about the nature of the purported cyberattack.

Anonymous Sudan, known for having waged distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Israel and Europe — and Telegram after the group's messaging account was suspended last year — said in a comment on its channel that the attack was due to Chad's support for "RSF," presumably the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, of which Chad is allied.

Sudachad says it is currently the sole provider of wholesale Internet capacities for Chad, and has a 20-year exclusive concession agreement to manage, operate, and maintain Chad's government fiber assets.