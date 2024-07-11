Advance Auto Parts Data Breach Affects 2.3M Customers

Threat actors had access to the automotive provider's networks for more than a month before they were discovered.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

July 11, 2024

Storefront of an Advance Auto Parts shop
Source: Jonathan Weiss via Alamy Stock Photo

More than 2.3 million people will soon be receiving a letter in the mail carrying bad news: An April 14 data breach of Advance Auto Parts IT systems compromised current and former job applicants and employees' personal information.

After an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the breach, the company found that this information could include names, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, government-issued identification numbers, and dates of birth. 

The threat actors had unauthorized access to Advance's Snowflake cloud environment, a cloud storage and data warehousing vendor, for more than a month prior to the June 10 discovery.

Though law enforcement was informed and the unauthorized access was terminated, the company encouraged users to be vigilant against fraud and identity theft by frequently reviewing their financial statements. It is also providing credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian to affected individuals. 

Business operations continue to operate as the company while it hardens its systems to prevent future breaches.

Dark Reading Staff

