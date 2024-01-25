The National Investor, an Abu Dhabi-based investment management and advisory firm, has warned that its name and logo are being used to advertise fraudulent investment opportunities.

In an alert issued on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the company said as well as its name and logo, employees' names are being used in scams "to advertise fraudulent investment opportunities and tenders online."

These involve asking individuals and entities to provide personal and business information, and financial information such as bank account and credit card details, to pay the tender or invest in the company.

The statement follows a series of warnings about phishing messages impersonating official entities and poisoned search engine results related to Dubai's Road and Transport Authority and tourist sites.