ZeroRisk Cybersecurity Expands Global Presence With US Launch

ATLANTA, Ga., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroRisk Cybersecurity, a leading provider of innovative risk and compliance management solutions to the payment industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its U.S. operations including the opening of its first U.S. office, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

The new office, strategically located in Alpharetta, Georgia, will serve as ZeroRisk's hub for operations in the United States, enabling the company to better serve its growing client base in North America and beyond. This expansion underscores ZeroRisk's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our U.S. office, coinciding with the launch of groundbreaking initiatives in partnership with some of the world's biggest acquiring banks," said Gary Nolan, Co-Founder & CEO of ZeroRisk. "This expansion will allow us to enhance our presence in key markets, strengthen relationships with our clients, and deliver tailored risk management solutions to meet their evolving needs."

In concert with opening the U.S. office, the company has appointed Steve Robb as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Steve will lead the company's operations and drive strategic initiatives, with a particular focus on establishing the organization and infrastructure to support ZeroRisk's growing business in North America.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve Robb to ZeroRisk as our Chief Operating Officer," continued Nolan. "Steve's leadership skills, execution experience, and his extensive background in PCI compliance and cybersecurity will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and guiding our company towards its strategic objectives."

ZeroRisk is led by an executive team that represents deep industry experience delivering data security and compliance solutions to companies in the payment industry. This fusion of knowledge and experience has fueled the development of ZeroRisk, a transformative compliance and risk management solution for merchant aggregators.

ZeroRisk pioneers a new era in the industry, breaking away from legacy point solutions to offer an integrated compliance, cyber risk index, and marketplace ecosystem. Acquirers, ISOs, and merchants are empowered by unparalleled visibility and control through a platform that provides real-time data insights.

About ZeroRisk

ZeroRisk Cybersecurity is the future of merchant portfolio management, specializing in compliance and cyber risk management solutions. With a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates PCI DSS Compliance, advanced Cyber Risk Scoring, and a curated Solutions Marketplace with single-click resolutions to merchant challenges; ZeroRisk delivers an elegant and frictionless journey from compliance to cybersecurity at scale.

For more information about ZeroRisk and its solutions, visit www.zerorisk.io.