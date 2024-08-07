Votiro Unveils New Data Privacy Features and Integrations

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Votiro, innovator in Zero Trust Data Detection and Response (DDR) and trusted to deliver safe and compliant content to industry leaders across the globe, announces an expansion of privacy toolsets and integrations within its DDR platform. New features include the ability to mask privacy data within documents in real-time, continuous monitoring and reporting on where unstructured data travels throughout an organization, alerts around potential compliance violations, and expanded integrations with key technology partners.

“Despite a growing data security market, data breaches are still running rampant, leading to more stringent data protection and privacy regulations,” said Darin Sanders, CRO at Novacoast. “Compliance has again become a major focus across many industries, and both Novacoast and Votiro are dedicated to helping these organizations not only quickly achieve a compliant posture but stay that way. Votiro’s Zero Trust DDR platform is the answer for teams looking for visibility, reporting, control, and masking.”

With enhanced data privacy functionality, Votiro’s Zero Trust DDR is now well positioned to address both facets of data security in a unified platform – data privacy risks and malware threats. Key new features and integrations include:

Data masking and de-masking: Personally identifiable information (PII) or sensitive enterprise data is masked (obfuscated) while in-transit to satisfy various regional and international data regulations and privacy requirements. Users can also de-mask data based on established enterprise policy controls. Enhanced privacy and threat analytics dashboard: New analytics provided include, but are not limited to, commonly targeted channels and entry points, user behavior, the types of data being ingested and shared throughout the organization, and real-time logging of the files/data detected and masked/sanitized by Votiro. Expanded integration within the Microsoft ecosystem: Real-time data detection and response can be applied throughout the organization. In addition to Microsoft Office 365, Votiro now supports Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive to ensure seamless and safe collaboration for MS users and third-party contributors. Monitoring and masking static environments: If threat actors gain access to secure environments, sensitive data housed within these channels is already anonymized based on permissions and made useless to unauthorized parties looking to exfiltrate PII.

“We launched the industry’s first unified content security platform earlier this year to safeguard organizational data against privacy risks and malware threats and simplify compliance efforts. Since the initial launch, our team has been building new innovations within the Zero Trust DDR platform to further support this mission,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “The newly available functionalities are plugging the gaps in many endpoint and reactive-only solutions, providing our customers with a one-stop-shop for preventative, data-centric security.”

Votiro is poised to grow internationally with notable new partnerships including Novacoast, an international cybersecurity company providing IT services and software development, and CyberKis, a full-service cybersecurity company in Israel. Votiro also serves governments worldwide, including government agencies and organizations in Japan with Asgent, where Votiro holds the dominant market position in terms of sales revenue for the last seven consecutive years.

Headed to BlackHat? Votiro will be there! Book time with Ravi Srinivasan if you want to chat more about the evolution of the data security market, Votiro’s Zero Trust DDR, or partnership opportunities.

To book a demo, start a free 30-day trial, or learn more about Votiro’s commitment to preventing privacy risks and malware threats, visit www.votiro.com.

About Votiro

Votiro's Zero Trust Data Detection & Response platform allows data to flow freely and safely. Our unified data security solution provides organizations around the globe with real-time privacy masking, data compliance, proactive file-borne threat prevention, and actionable data insights. The seamless, open-API proactively prevents risks to private data in-motion by detecting and masking information while disarming known and unknown cyber threats before they reach user endpoints.

Votiro is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore. Votiro is SOC 2 Type II compliant. Learn more at www.votiro.com.