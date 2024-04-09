PRESS RELEASE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriato released their next generation Insider Risk Management (IRM) solution, re-imagined from the ground up to deliver superior insider risk management and threat detection. With organizations of all sizes facing a more complex cybersecurity environment, Veriato IRM delivers unprecedented flexibility and scalability using the power of GenAI.

Veriato's IRM solution offers best-in-class technology for companies looking to improve their threat mitigation with AI enabled predictive analytics delivering better detection and predictability. According to IBM, the average cost of a single data breach has reached $4.45 million, a record high. Organizations need a holistic view of employee behavior to get ahead of threats and to reduce their exposure and costs. The new platform provides the agility and usability that make it a must-have in the fight against increasing insider threats. Features such as predictive risk intelligence, risk scoring, baselining and PII identification offer market-leading detection capabilities that are easy to deploy and manage.

Veriato IRM delivers:

Unparalleled risk detection capabilities with Generative AI.

Advanced behavior pattern identification across logon events, document activity, email activity, etc.

Complex dimensional analysis, including Risk Scoring.

Comprehensive language and sentiment analysis.

Automatic PII/PHI identification with RAG pre-trained models.

Flexible and scalable microservices architecture.

Multiple deployment options – cloud, on-premise, hybrid.

Veriato IRM is the product of close collaboration with Veriato’s global base of customers across a number of industries including financial services, healthcare and government. Designed with a deep understanding of today’s changing workforce and the technology and data needs of today’s modern organization, Veriato IRM is the most advanced and usable solution on the market today.

“Insider Risk Management has become essential for organizations committed to protecting customer data, IP and their employee bases now that the future of work is here. From board rooms to SMBs, IRM is at the top of security agendas. Applying behavioral analytics to cyber allows leaders to get ahead of breaches instead of just reacting to them when they occur,” said Elizabeth Harz, CEO of Veriato. “We are extremely excited to build upon our history as the category creator, and provide a new layer of control, transparency, confidence and perhaps most importantly, proactivity.”

About Veriato

Veriato is reinventing the category it created, using AI-based user behavior analytics to help companies prevent risks and increase productivity in their remote, hybrid and in-office environments. Veriato’s platform offers solutions for Insider Risk Management (IRM), behavioral analytics, user activity monitoring (UAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) in a single powerful platform. Veriato delivers monitoring, salient alerts, reporting and screenshots, allowing customers to be predictive and proactive rather than reactive, critical in cybersecurity. The platform helps global Enterprises, SMBs and Government entities become more engaged, productive and secure.