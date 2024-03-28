Feds are offering cash for information to help them crack down on the ransomware-as-a-service group's cyberattacks against US critical infrastructure.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

March 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Signage on Department of State building
Source: B Christopher via Alamy Stock Photo

The US Department of State has announced it's putting a $10 million bounty up for information that can help law enforcement track down anyone who, on behalf of another nation, is launching cyberattacks against American infrastructure.

The Feds specifically called out the BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware-as-a-service operation, which provided support to the adversary who compromised Change Healthcare, wreaking havoc on the US healthcare system and racking up billions in damages.

While millions in bounty cash is liable to draw the attention of cybercriminals in a position to know all about the BlackCat operation, these Russian-speaking threat actors are believed to be operating well outside of US law enforcement jurisdiction.

"Much like the old Wild West, the bounty program would be effective if not for the protection racket enjoyed by this cybercrime crew and a rogue nation state," Tom Kellerman, senior vice president of cyber strategy at Contrast Security, said in an emailed statement in reaction to the news of the reward.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events