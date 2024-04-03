PRESS RELEASE

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 2, 2024/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruCentive, a leader in incentive automation solutions, announced a significant enhancement to its platform: HIPAA-compliant personal information de-identification (PII) capabilities. This new feature is designed to strengthen privacy protections and ensure the security of sensitive information, marking a significant step forward in TruCentive's commitment to data protection for researchers worldwide.

With the healthcare industry's increasing reliance on digital platforms, the need for stringent data protection measures has never been more critical. TruCentive's latest update addresses this need by providing a robust solution for de-identifying personally identifiable information, ensuring that all data processed through its platform meets the rigorous standards set by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"This enhancement is a testament to TruCentive's dedication to privacy, security, and compliance," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. "By integrating HIPAA-compliant de-identification, we're safeguarding participants' personal information and providing our clients with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their incentive programs are fully compliant with federal regulations."

The de-identification process removes all identifiers that could potentially link back to an individual, such as email addresses, names, dates, and compensation selections directly related to an individual. This allows TruCentive's clients to utilize the platform for research compensation while ensuring the anonymity and privacy of individuals' data.

"We are excited to expand Shaip's expertise in data privacy to the Incentive Automation marketplace," said Hardik Parikh, co-founder and CRO of Shaip. "This marks a milestone in blending technological innovation with strict compliance to protect sensitive information and build client trust."

TruCentive's HIPAA compliant personal information de-identification feature is immediately available to Enterprise platform users, reaffirming the company's position at the forefront of secure and compliant incentive automation solutions.

Please visit https://trucentive.com/research-compensation/ for more information about TruCentive and its new HIPAA compliant de-identification capabilities.

About TruCentive

TruCentive helps organizations engage with employees, partners, and customers in personalized, innovative ways. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, and payments, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing incentive programs and improve relationships. With thousands of merchandise options, 3,000+ gift cards worldwide, 85,000+ local merchant options, Visa, AmEx, and MasterCard cards, payment options including Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is essential to successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer appreciation and incentive programs.

About Shaip

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges, enabling smarter, faster, and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data, from data collection to licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying, by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, and processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders' lives easier, visit us at www.shaip.com.