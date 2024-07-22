Quantum Leap: Advanced Computing Is a Vulnerable Cyber Target

At Black Hat USA, researchers from Bitdefender and Transilvania Quantum will showcase how attackers can target quantum-based infrastructure.

Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer

July 22, 2024

4 Min Read
Quantum entanglement; conceptual artwork of a pair of entangled quantum particles or events
Source: Science Photo Library via Alamy Stock Photo

The longstanding and prevailing concern about quantum computing among cybersecurity experts is that these systems will ultimately achieve enough processing power to break classic RSA encryption. While that prospect famously came to light three decades ago with Shor's algorithm, it still overshadows the overlooked risk that today's quantum computers are not just potential platforms for attack but are also vulnerable as targets.  

A pair of researchers believe that the focus on the need for strong post-quantum cryptography (PQC), while a critical issue, shouldn’t eclipse the risk that quantum computing systems themselves face from cyberattacks. At next month's Black Hat USA 2024 conference in Las Vegas, Adrian Colesa, a senior security researcher at Bitdefender, and software engineer Sorin Bolos, co-founder of Transilvania Quantum, will discuss the risks and the real-world implications of quantum vulnerability. 

Assessing Risk to Post-Quantum Computing Platforms

Bolos and Colesa will present the findings of a white paper in their session, entitled “From Weapon to Target: Quantum Computers Paradox,” on Thursday, Aug. 8.  

"Most of the time, when people think about quantum computers and security together, they think about Shor's algorithm and the fact that if you have a good enough quantum computer, you can use Shor's algorithm to factor numbers and break cryptography," Bolos says. "But we turned that on its head and said: 'How about quantum computers themselves? How secure are they? You would you attack them?'" 

As a startup company based in Romania that created the open source quantum computing platform Uranium for prototyping quantum algorithms, Bolos decided that he wanted Transilvania Quantum to research the security risks of quantum computing infrastructure. "Because we only had expertise in quantum and not in cybersecurity, we turned to Bitdefender," he says.  

Last October, the two researchers began utilizing their complementary cybersecurity and quantum computing expertise, respectively. Transilvania focused on attacking quantum computers, notably those provided by IBM and IonQ, and quantum software development kits such as Qiskit.  

As a provider of endpoint protection, and cloud and managed cybersecurity tools, Bitdefender had some expertise in quantum concerning PQC, Transilvania's focus.  

"The Bitdefender team investigated classical attack vectors, for instance, attacking the system of an end user or that the quantum development software could be corrupted by an attacker, and then looked at how cloud services, which provide access to quantum computers, could be attacked," Colesa explains. 

Finding Weaknesses in Qubits & More

Bolos says they investigated the imperfections of quantum bits, or qubits, the quantum computing equivalent of bits in classic computing environments. Their research examined the potential for unwanted interactions, susceptibility to prompt injections, and other attack surfaces prevalent in traditional computing environments. 

"We adapted the attacks for the quantum world and did our experiments," Bolos says.  

According to Bolos, organizations using quantum computing capability currently access it through quantum service providers, which he says are integrated platforms hosted in cloud services such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services, or by companies that host their own quantum clouds.  

In recent years, organizations with deep pockets have begun conducting research on how quantum computing can help them process complex computational workloads beyond the capabilities of even the most powerful classic systems.  

Among them are those in drug discovery and medical research, such as Amgen, Cleveland Clinic, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Also, most of the world's largest financial services providers, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, have established research initiatives aimed at creating financial models not achievable with classic computing technologies. All of these could present rich targets for cybercriminals.  

Yet the two researchers indicate that because organizations like these are looking to beat their competitors with new breakthroughs, such as drug discoveries or financial models, security often becomes an afterthought.  

Colesa says they split the research into four ways an attacker could target a quantum computer: 

  • Attacks on quantum computers launched from classic systems; 

  • Attacks that manipulate the qubits quantum processing unit (QPU); 

  • Using quantum components to attack a QPU; 

  • And attacks on RSA-encrypted data.  

Many of the vulnerabilities they found in quantum computing systems share the same characteristics of classic computing environments, meaning they require similar practices.  

"For instance, checking if the software development kit (SDK) is coming from a trusted source, or checking if a transpiled [the quantum equivalent of compiled] circuit is exactly what should be sent to the quantum computer," Colesa says.  

As quantum computers continue to grow in capacity beyond 1,000 qubits, Bolos warns that providers need to focus on error correction (i.e., the process of determining the root causes of risk to an organization). 

"Errors can come either injected by someone or naturally from the environment," he says. "Error correction is one of the key aspects of protecting against malicious users." 

Read more about:

Black Hat News

About the Author(s)

Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer

Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer

Jeffrey Schwartz is a journalist who has covered information security and all forms of business and enterprise IT, including client computing, data center and cloud infrastructure, and application development for more than 30 years. Jeff is a regular contributor to Channel Futures. Previously, he was editor-in-chief of Redmond magazine and contributed to its sister titles Redmond Channel Partner, Application Development Trends, and Virtualization Review. Earlier, he held editorial roles with CommunicationsWeek, InternetWeek, and VARBusiness. Jeff is based in the New York City suburb of Long Island.

See more from Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Lightning bolt storm over Casa Grande, Arizona
Endpoint Security
Akira Ransomware: Lightning-Fast Data Exfiltration in 2-ish HoursAkira Ransomware: Lightning-Fast Data Exfiltration in 2-ish Hours
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jul 11, 2024
5 Min Read
Old-fashioned alarm clock
Vulnerabilities & Threats
CISA Takedown of Ivanti Systems Is a Wake-up CallCISA Takedown of Ivanti Systems Is a Wake-up Call
byCharles Herder
Jul 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Infostealer concept with male hooded figure agains dark background
Application Security
Attackers Have Been Leveraging Microsoft Zero-Day for 18 MonthsAttackers Have Been Leveraging Microsoft Zero-Day for 18 Months
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jul 10, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events