Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world.
Qatar Cyber Agency Runs National Cyber DrillsQatar Cyber Agency Runs National Cyber Drills
Qatari organizations participate in cybersecurity exercises to hone their incident response plans and processes.
November 22, 2023
Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is testing the security postures of some 170 key organizations with a series of cyber drills.
The tests allow executives and decision makers from Qatar’s largest organizations to exercise their cybersecurity processes, national collaboration, and resilience plans. A Qatari News Agency report said the drills are aimed at determining cyber weaknesses, assessing cyber readiness, and measuring the ability to address attacks and threats.
Participants for this year were not named, but the Ministry of Transport and Qatari Steel both previously have taken part in the cyber exercises. The drills enabled Qatari Steel to test co-ordination, expertise, and response against a potential cyberattack in "a safe environment to verify, test and improve our skills, processes, and technologies," the organization said in a statement.
The drills are a part of the Qatari National Cyber Security Strategy, where one objective is for organizations to "respond to, resolve, and recover from cyber incidents and attacks through timely information sharing, collaboration, and action."
Cybersecurity exercises and drills are among Qatar's requirements to meet that objective. The first series of drills took place in 2015, when 35 organizations from critical sectors, including finance, telecommunications, energy, government, transportation, aviation, and health.
Read more about:DR Global Middle East & Africa
Tricks to Boost Your Threat Hunting GameNov 06, 2023
Hacking Your Digital Identity: How Cybercriminals Can and Will Get Around Your Authentication MethodsOct 26, 2023
Modern Supply Chain Security: Integrated, Interconnected, and Context-DrivenNov 06, 2023
How to Combat the Latest Cloud Security ThreatsNov 06, 2023
Reducing Cyber Risk in Enterprise Email Systems: It's Not Just Spam and PhishingNov 01, 2023