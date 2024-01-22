PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON (January 22, 2024) - Today, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), announced the program for its third annual Data Privacy Week campaign, which will take place from January 22nd to January 27th. Throughout the week, NCA will emphasize the critical significance of digital privacy for both consumers and businesses through a series of educational webinars featuring experts from various industries.

"Knowing how to safeguard your personal information has never been more important than it is today. Between social media, mobile apps, internet-connected devices and the rise of artificial intelligence vast amounts of personal data is being gathered constantly, putting individuals’ privacy at risk," said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at NCA. "As innovation continues to outpace regulation, individuals and businesses alike need to make concerted efforts to educate themselves and take a proactive role in preserving the privacy of sensitive data. Through Data Privacy Week we hope to inspire better data stewardship and empower people to reclaim control of their digital footprints, balancing innovation with privacy.”

This year's Data Privacy Week will center around one core theme – Take Control of Your Data:

Online presence generates a significant amount of data collected by websites, apps, and companies globally, including details about interests, purchases, and behaviors. This even includes information about a person’s physical well-being, like health data from apps. While you can't control every bit of collected data, it's crucial to assert your right to data privacy. Empower yourself by adopting repeatable behaviors to actively manage your data.

In addition to a collection of publicly available educational materials, NCA is hosting a series of events featuring privacy experts, policymakers, and engineers to promote the campaign’s core theme. These events aim to foster interactive discussions, share insights, and provide practical strategies for individuals and businesses to navigate the evolving landscape of data privacy effectively.

Data Privacy Week builds on the success of Data Privacy Day which began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of Data Protection Day in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the January 28, 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection.

To become a Data Privacy Week Champion, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/champion/

For more information about NCA’s Data Privacy Week, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 22-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.