KnowBe4 Launches Risk & Insurance Partner Program

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its new Risk & Insurance Partner Program. This strategic program empowers partners to reduce their overall risk posture by referring their clients to the award-winning KnowBe4 platform, which addresses the human element of cybersecurity.

According to Coalition's 2024 Cyber Claims Report, the frequency of claims from 2021 through 2023 has increased 13% year-over-year with the average claim increasing 10% over the same period. KnowBe4 has partnered closely with cyber risk market leaders for years to raise awareness for the critical human layer in a defense-in-depth strategy. This new program will strengthen our collective efforts, scale the number of partners KnowBe4 has in the risk space, and further reward these partners for their investment.

Key benefits of the program include:

Exclusive Discounts: Partners can gain a competitive edge by accessing exclusive KnowBe4 pricing for the customers they refer.

"Cyberattacks are increasing in both severity and frequency, impacting organizations of all sizes across all sectors," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We are excited to announce this new partnership framework to combine KnowBe4's best-in-class platform with partners' cyber risk and insurance expertise to help better protect customers against these attacks."

"Our cyber insurance partners bring deep expertise in assessing and managing cyber risk," said Prashant Pai, EVP, global head of business development, KnowBe4. "Our ability to monitor and measure detailed human risk information aligns perfectly with our partners' underwriting approach. KnowBe4 leads the market in mitigating the human element associated with cyber risk. These partnerships are a natural fit to better protect customers from rapidly evolving cyber threats."

The KnowBe4 Risk & Insurance Partner Program is open to insurance agencies, brokers, risk pools and other risk management providers globally. For more information or to connect with the partnership team, please visit https://www.knowbe4.com/partners/cyber-risk.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.