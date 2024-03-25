Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau participate in the cybersecurity exercise held in Guam.

March 25, 2024

Satellite image of Guam
Source: Stocktrek Images Inc. via Alamy Stock Photo

Japan held cyber defense exercises with five Pacific island nations last month in an effort to shore up cybersecurity defenses in the region.

The cybersecurity exercise event, held in Guam in mid-Feb., was a first for Japan. Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications led the event, which included government officials and network providers from Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau, with Fiji and Tonga on site as observers.

"When it comes to cybersecurity, Pacific island countries have been what I call a 'soft belly,' very vulnerable to cyberattacks," Hideyuki Shiozawa, senior program officer for Pacific island nations at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, told Kyodo News, which reported on the event.

"Hackers could attack government networks and crucial infrastructure of Japan and Taiwan, for example, via these countries," he told the media outlet. "Giving these countries technical training and providing them with antivirus software and other cybersecurity tools will also reduce security risks in other parts of the Indo-Pacific."

