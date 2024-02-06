IONIX ​​Completes $42M Financing Round to Expand Threat Exposure Management Across the Entire Attack Surface

PRESS RELEASE

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- IONIX, a leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), today announced it has completed its $42 million A Round financing by securing $15 million in additional funding from new investors Maor Investments along with participation from existing investors Hyperwise Ventures, Team8 and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). Total funding to date is $50.3 million. In addition, cyber veteran Chad Kinzelberg will be joining IONIX’s Board of Directors.

IONIX will use the funds to accelerate go-to-market activities, development of its product roadmap and to expand the Threat Exposure Management capabilities of its industry-leading Attack Surface Management solution. This will further advance the company’s platform and give enterprises a unified view of critical exposures from the complete enterprise attack surface across cloud, on-premises, SaaS and digital supply chains.

“Security leaders at global companies recognize that more digital assets mean more security risks, and it’s impossible to fix everything,” said Marc Gaffan, CEO of IONIX. “Our mission is to give them the widest possible view of their attack surface looking from the outside in, like an attacker would. Then we focus on their critical exposures to help them effectively prioritize. The strong market uptake we have experienced underscores both the important nature of this problem and the value our solution brings to our customers.”

Using the IONIX platform, security teams can visualize and prioritize hundreds of attack surface threats – even deep into their digital supply chains – into a manageable set of specific, actionable insights. One-click workflows enable clear next steps, greatly simplifying and accelerating remediation, while also improving cost and efficiency for security teams. Customers of IONIX discover up to 50% more assets and greatly reduce MTTR (Mean Time to Resolution) of threats.

The company’s new board member Chad Kinzelberg has extensive experience in cybersecurity. He was senior vice president of Corporate and Business Development at Palo Alto Networks from pre-IPO to 2018. Previous roles at Verisign’s cybersecurity business and as CEO of Santa Cruz Networks make him an ideal candidate to help support IONIX’s success.

“The Attack Surface Management market holds immense potential, and I see IONIX as an innovator within it. As ASM shifts from niche to mainstream, IONIX is leading the next generation by focusing on what customers really need – advancing from simple asset discovery to exploitability-based prioritization – using proprietary technologies like their ‘Connective Intelligence’,” said Kinzelberg. “I have a lot of confidence in the product, the team and the market opportunity.”

Learn more about IONIX continuous Threat Exposure Management online.

About IONIX

IONIX - a leader in attack surface management - uses Connective Intelligence to shine a spotlight on exploitable risks across the entire attack surface – including its digital supply chain. Only IONIX monitors every internet-facing asset and connection, delivers laser focus into the most important risks to your business, and provides recommendations to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface risk. Global leaders including Lexmark, Warner Music Group, Infosys, The Telegraph and E. ON depend on IONIX’s machine learning-powered discovery engine, contextual risk assessment and prioritization, and end-to-end remediation workflows to go on the offensive in managing their complex and ever-changing attack surfaces. www.ionix.io

About Maor Investments

Maor Investments is a Luxembourg-based venture capital fund that exclusively invests in Israeli Technology companies. Maor’s mission is to build a business bridge between Israeli startups that want to penetrate the European market and European companies that want to leverage Israeli technology and bolster innovation. With close to $300m AUM across two flagship funds, and a total of 22 investments made to date, Maor has become a leading growth investor in the Israeli tech ecosystem. Notable investments include companies such as Aidoc, Coralogix, WSC Sports, Silverfort, Medigate and Minute Media. For more information, visit https://maorinvestments.com/