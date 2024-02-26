Hack The Box Launches Certified Web Exploitation Expert As Demand for Risk Mitigation Grows

PRESS RELEASE

Hack The Box (HTB), the leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform, has launched its latest hands-on certification offering, the Hack The Box Certified Web Exploitation Expert (HTB CWEE), addressing niche specialized job roles.

2024 started with a supermassive ‘mother of all breaches’, marking an acceleration in cyber threats. In addition to this, there is a growing diversity of APIs and applications as well as a boom in digital transformation, creating a larger attack surface and therefore increasing risks. Development, security, and operations practices and prioritizing risk mitigating are proving critical for the secure development and deployment of software.

To help support the need for elite professionals, the HTB CWEE syllabus and exam is a rigorous, hands-on certification that assesses candidates' proficiency in identifying advanced and elusive web vulnerabilities.. By employing both blackbox and whitebox techniques, certified individuals will possess the skills to navigate complex web environments and uncover vulnerabilities that traditional assessments may overlook.

Haris Pylarinos, CEO and Founder at Hack The Box, said: "At Hack The Box, we want to teach real-life skills. Our new certification methodology avoids specific attacks and commands but instead focuses on growing a risk mitigation mindset. We don't teach secure coding. We teach how to find vulnerabilities in existing code and how to avoid them or how to scan for errors and apply payloads. We’ve seen in our latest research that only 70% of cybersecurity and IT professionals have been offered cybersecurity training in the last year. This needs to change. Risk mitigation needs to be prioritized, and that takes ongoing upskilling.”

Enterprises and large businesses, along with financial institutions, government agencies, or public sector organizations, are prime targets for attack due to their large IT environments and access to vast quantities of valuable data. With the latest technologies in network security, these threats are most commonly seen by attacking from the outside and targeting different layers of web applications. With this in mind, key features of the HTB CWEE certification include:

Technical competency in web security, penetration testing, and secure coding domains at an advanced level

Expertise in application debugging, source code review, and custom exploit development

Proficiency in conducting web penetration tests against modern and highly secure web applications

Ability to report vulnerabilities found in code or arising from logical errors.

Haris Pylarinos, CEO and Founder at Hack The Box, continued: "We've tailored this certification to meet the evolving needs of cybersecurity professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat modern threats effectively. The landscape is changing for cybersecurity, and individuals at every stage of their careers need to ensure they stay ahead of the latest risks and threats. In an era where cyber threats loom large, organizations must bolster their defenses against external attacks targeting various layers of web applications and ensure their teams know how to tackle these threads head-on.”

HTB CWEE’s curriculum equips professionals with the skills to identify vulnerabilities in existing code, apply effective mitigation strategies, and enhance overall web application security.

For more information on HTB CWEE, click here.

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box brings together the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2.5m platform members and is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organizations through highly engaging hacking experiences that cultivate out-of-the-box thinking. Offering a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment, Hack The Box is the ideal solution for cybersecurity professionals and organizations to continuously enhance their cyber-attack readiness by improving their red, blue, and purple team capabilities. Rapidly growing its international footprint and reach, Hack The Box is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Greece and the US.