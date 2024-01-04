PRESS RELEASE

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C3 Complete, an award-winning provider of technology, telecom, and information security services, today announced that it has acquired the Cyber Security business unit of Compliance Solutions Inc. In addition to growing its existing Virtual Chief Information Security Officer ("vCISO"), penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment offerings, this transaction will add several new capabilities including Security Risk Assessments, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, CMMC and ISO 27001 readiness, SOC2 gap analysis, and much more.

"We are excited to add Compliance Solutions' substantial information security capabilities to our growing service portfolio," commented Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3 Complete. "This transaction underscores our commitment to a 'Security-First' culture, both internally and for our clients."

In conjunction with this transaction, industry veteran Jonathan Cox and his team of security professionals has joined C3 Complete. Jonathan will serve as Vice President of Information Security and has assumed leadership of the newly combined teams. In addition to 10 years of nationally recognized security and compliance consulting experience, Jon also brings more than 25 years of systems and network engineering experience to the C3 Complete team.

"I could not be more excited about joining C3 Complete," said Jonathan Cox. "For nearly 15 years, they have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success of their customers, employees, and partners. I am absolutely thrilled to be here!"

"We are extremely pleased with the result of this transaction," commented Mark Lammert, President and CEO of Compliance Solutions INC. "Our focus has always been about serving our clients. While we became aware of the need for better cyber security services, we know the best way to serve our clients is to focus and continue to improve in our efforts regarding registrations, tax calculations, and remittance."

C3 Complete is a Gold Sponsor of ITEXPO 24 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Security practitioners and engineers will be available to answer questions in Booth 705 from February 13th through February 15th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with C3 Complete, please email [email protected].

Compliance Solutions will also welcome C3 Complete as sponsors and guest speakers at its upcoming customer conference in Orlando, FL from February 26th through February 28th. Attendees can expect to hear about effective strategies to protect themselves against an ever-evolving threat landscape.

About C3 Complete

C3 is an award-winning technology consultancy headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. Since 2009, we've delivered in-house, relationship-focused, outcome-driven solutions to hundreds of happy clients nationwide. C3 currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure that provides high-performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Virtual Desktops, Backup, and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state-of-the-art Cisco BroadWorks powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on VMware's industry-leading technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for connectivity and has a broad portfolio of technology-related authorizations and certifications. C3's expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7.