Beyond Identity Introduces Device360 for Security Risk Visibility Across All Devices

NEW YORK , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Identity, the leading provider of passwordless, phishing-resistant MFA, today announced the release of its new Device360 solution for continuous device security posture management. Device360 is the first and only device security tool designed from day 0 to offer a simple admin experience, provide visibility into security posture of 100% of devices, and combines device security with authentication. The new tool empowers organizations of any size to instantly identify device security risks, including both vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, across both managed and unmanaged devices and stop vulnerable devices from entering the digital ecosystem to prevent breaches from happening.

"With the volume and variation in devices accessing corporate resources today, authentication solutions must be expansive enough to include device trust to ensure that only the right people on safe devices can access the right data and services," said Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity. "With Device360, we are addressing a blindspot in device security visibility that other platforms can't, by providing insights and control for unmanaged endpoints. Combined with risk-aware phishing-resistant MFA, organizations can gain unparalleled visibility and enforce device security compliance at the time of authentication and continuously to prevent breaches."

Device360 addresses the rising need for organizations to prevent risks associated with bring-your-own-device, or BYOD practices, where users and collaborators can use their computers, smartphones, and other devices for work purposes. The tool empowers organizations to quickly and easily monitor the security of an entire fleet of devices, each of which may be owned, managed, and configured differently. Until now, organizations could only gain this level of visibility and proactive security for managed devices using mobile device management (MDM) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools, which are costly and resource-intensive to manage.

"Device360 will significantly increase in visibility across our fleet," said Glen Saunders, Security Engineer at mParticle. "We're doing this with Osquery right now but having the visibility tied to authentication is a strong indicator of risk."

Available as a standalone solution or as a complement to Beyond Identity's Secure Workforce offering, Device360 can be quickly deployed without reliance on MDMs. Features include:

Centralized visibility into vulnerabilities and misconfigurations



Device360 provides an overview of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across your entire fleet of devices, a central report to help track, assure, and prove device compliance, and the ability to drill down on risky devices to perform more in-depth diagnoses on device security posture.

Real-time and scheduled device query with managed Osquery



With 45 ready-made device queries, Device360 simplifies using Osquery, requiring no SQL knowledge or experience. It facilitates real-time and scheduled queries, ensuring continuous endpoint security and risk assessment over time.

Visibility over unmanaged devices



Device360 solves this challenge by combining privacy-preserving security assessments with authentication in a lightweight single authenticator that does not require administrative privileges to the end user's device.

Test zero-trust access policies



Device360 enables policy simulation, allowing administrators to test access policies without affecting user authentication in production, enabling administrators to build complex policies and understand the impact of enforcing device trust policies per zero-trust authentication strategies.

Enforce device security compliance at the time of authentication



In conjunction with Beyond Identity's Secure Workforce platform, Device360 allows administrators to go beyond visibility and enforce access policies using device security insights, ensuring that only compliant devices can access corporate resources and applications.

Beyond Identity provides the first 100 users a free year of access to Device360 in the product's earliest stage. For more information about Device360, please visit



https://beyondidentity.com/device360.

To learn more about Beyond Identity's platform, including their Secure Workforce next-generation MFA solution and diagnostic tool offerings, please visit



https://www.beyondidentity.com/get-demo.

About Beyond Identity



Beyond Identity is revolutionizing digital access for organizations looking to improve protection against cyberattacks and deliver the highest levels of security for their workforces, customers, and developers. The company's ability to remove passwords and provide phishing-resistant multifactor authentication and device trust improves security and user experience. The platform delivers continuous risk-based authentication incorporating signals from the zero-trust ecosystem to ensure only valid users and secure devices gain or maintain access to critical resources. Organizations like Snowflake, Unqork, and Cornell University rely on Beyond Identity's cloud-native platform to thwart attacks and advance their zero-trust strategies. To learn more about Beyond Identity's FIDO2-certified multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions, visit beyondidentity.com and stay connected with us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.