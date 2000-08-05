Database Security
7/18/2017
Dark Reading Staff
Zero-Day Exploit Surfaces that May Affect Millions of IoT Users

A zero-day vulnerability dubbed Devil's Ivy is discovered in a widely used third-party toolkit called gSOAP.

Millions of IoT devices relying on widely used third-party toolkit gSOAP could face a zero-day attack, security firm Senrio disclosed Tuesday, which dubbed the vulnerability Devil's Ivy.

Senrio, which made the discovery when researching Axis security cameras, found the flaw in the communications layer of gSOAP, an XML web services development tool. gSOAP allows devices to communicate with the Internet.

This tool has been downloaded more than 1 million times and Genivia, which manages gSOAP, counts Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, and Xerox as its customers, according to Senrio's blog post.

When looking into the Axis security cameras, Senrio discovered the vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely execute code in the camera and intercept video feeds, reboot the device, and halt filming to allow a crime to go undetected.

Read more about the zero-day exploit here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events.

Latest Comment: This comment is waiting for review by our moderators.
