Windstream Enterprise Delivers Comprehensive Managed SASE Solution With Cato Networks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. March 15, 2022 7:00 AM CT —Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading managed communications service provider, announced North America’s first comprehensive managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution with Cato Networks.

Windstream Enterprise is the first and only North American managed service provider to fully converge cloud-native network and security with a completely integrated Secure Access Service Edge solution, enabling businesses to adapt to constantly shifting users, applications and work environments while keeping all application and security policies synchronized with these changing endpoints—all from a single pane of glass.

“Security remains the highest priority for enterprises as they move toward cloud-based infrastructures and hybrid work environments, making the availability of Windstream Enterprise’s SASE solution perfectly timed,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “As a result of this launch, our clients now have an all-encompassing SASE solution with industry-leading technology from Cato Networks and unrivaled service and support from Windstream Enterprise.”

“Cato provides the world’s first fully converged SASE solution, and this market leadership has given us more SASE expertise than any other technology platform,” said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. “The combination of Windstream Enterprise’s market-leading service portfolio and delivery capabilities with Cato’s proven and mature SASE platform will accelerate our joint customers’ digital transformation journey.”

Windstream Enterprise clients can further streamline operations and improve productivity by leveraging the seamless integration of enterprise-grade products like the award-winning OfficeSuite UC® solution, supported by Windstream Enterprise’s complete management of all access connections, and backed by their Cyber Security Operations Center and Technical Service Management experts.

This 100 percent cloud-native SASE framework is readily available for enterprises to implement today. Windstream Enterprise's best-in-class WE Connect portal enables easy configuration, analysis and automation of every element within a completely unified SASE framework, including:

· Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) provides the network foundation for SASE by enabling optimized application performance, network routing, global connectivity, WAN and Internet security, cloud acceleration and remote access.

· Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) enables highly scalable traffic inspection across all ports and protocols using application aware firewalling, anti-malware, and intrusion detection and prevention capabilities—whenever and wherever an enterprise needs it.

· Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) prevent unsecured traffic from entering an organization’s internal network by safeguarding users from being infected by malicious web traffic, websites, viruses and ransomware.

· Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) offers visibility into users’ access of cloud-based resources to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and corporate security policies.

· Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), also known as software-defined perimeters (SDPs), supports remote access to business applications both on-premises and in the cloud, complies with regulations and enforces organization’s security policies for every user, device, location and network.

“Our demonstrated leadership in product innovation, combined with our swift response to the surge in market and customer demand for cloud-optimized networking and security solutions, has created a turnkey SASE package,” said Mike Frane, vice president, product management, Windstream Enterprise. “In addition, clients receive a superior concierge experience that delivers proactive and real-time insights and support for their Windstream Enterprise services, resulting in increased network uptime and improved application performance, while ensuring a ubiquitous security presence and posture.”

Gartner predicts that by 2025, at least 60 percent of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption, up from 10 percent in 2020.1 This rapid acceptance demonstrates the need for “anytime, anywhere” solutions that can deliver secure access at scale—both on-site and remote. Windstream Enterprise SASE with Cato Networks delivers a managed offering that integrates SD-WAN’s optimizations with a more flexible, user-centric approach to securing traffic and applications for office and remote workers.

“Today’s SASE roll-out marks a milestone in our company’s evolution to a cloud-services innovator,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise. “Investments in cutting-edge technology and our industry-first service guarantees, driven by intuitive market and customer insights, have powered our product development and are delivering on the future we envisioned years ago. Being first to offer a comprehensive managed SASE offering in this multi-billion-dollar North American market further solidifies Windstream Enterprise’s position as a market leader.”

1. MacDonald, Neil, et al. “2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence.” Gartner. March 25, 2021.

