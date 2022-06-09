Information sharing and collaboration are essential to security practitioners, says Peder Jungck, VP and general manager of BAE Systems Inc.'s Intelligence Solutions business unit. And the power of that shared data is compounded when shared across companies and industry sectors, he adds. Jungck also discusses how sharing and collaboration work in cloud environments, and shares tools, processes, and organizations that can improve collaboration both internally and with partners, suppliers, and customers.
1 min read
Want Better Security? Up Your Collaboration Game
BAE Systems' Peder Jungck joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the importance of collaboration.
