Cloud
1 MIN READ
video

VMware Offers Up New Ground Truth For Improved Cloud Security

Rick McElroy of VMware joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss lateral movement and cloud operations.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Rick McElroy of VMware
Source: Informa Tech

Rick McElroy of VMware talks about the ongoing threat — and danger — posed by lateral movement by attackers within a target organization. He examines how security built specifically for cloud operations is a critical element to improved multicloud security for customers, an ongoing headache for most organizations. McElroy also checks in with how ransomware and AI are affecting customers' needs and choices.

Rick McElroy, Principal Cybersecurity Strategist for VMware, has 24 years of information security experience educating and advising organizations on reducing their risk posture and tackling tough security challenges. He has held security positions with the U.S. Department of Defense, and in several industries including retail, insurance, entertainment, cloud computing, and higher education.

