Vectra Unveils Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services With Game-Changing Attack Signal Intelligence™

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 — Vectra AI, the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response, today announced Vectra MDR global managed detection and response (MDR) services. Vectra MDR delivers the 24/7/365 cybersecurity skills needed to detect, investigate, and respond to threats where Vectra MDR analysts and customer security analysts work together inside the Vectra Threat Detection and Response platform to hunt, detect, prioritize, investigate, and respond to attacks in progress. Whether customers choose to augment or outsource their security operations, Vectra’s shared responsibility model ensures constant communication and collaboration between Vectra MDR analysts and customer analysts.

As attack entry points go beyond traditional networks and endpoints and into public clouds, SaaS applications and identities, security teams are challenged with defending an ever-expanding hybrid cloud attack surface. More evasive attackers and overwhelming security alert noise add to the challenge as attackers find new ways to infiltrate and progress inside an organization unnoticed. Vectra MDR harnesses Security AI-driven Attack Signal IntelligenceTM to automate threat detection, triage and prioritization for SOC teams, thus reducing alert noise, false positives, and analyst burnout. With Vectra MDR services powered by Attack Signal Intelligence, customer security teams have complete visibility and context for how an attack progresses through the cyber kill chain — ultimately stopping them from becoming breaches.

Experience recurring meetings where our security experts discuss customer-specific and global trends, security posture, and events in your network.

Vectra MDR Services empowers security teams in the following areas:

Human intelligence that does not sleep

24/7/365 eyes-on-glass service, with expertise in cloud, threat intelligence, and playbook design to proactively detect, prioritize, investigate, and stop attacks.

Security team extension

Vectra MDR is a security team multiplier, adding analysts to your team with expertise and insights gained from hundreds of customer environments.

Vectra platform optimization

Advice on best practices for integrating Vectra into existing workflows and processes, while ensuring deployments are always in tip-top shape and collecting the right data to provide the coverage needed.

“With the scale and sophistication of cyber threats on the rise, security teams are burdened with overwhelming alert noise and inadequate threat signals while attempting to defend expanding hybrid cloud attack surfaces,” said Kevin Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Products at Vectra. “Vectra MDR provides security teams with the resources they need to stop attacks 24/7/365 whether they just need our security analyst expertise to augment their security operations teams or to completely outsource detection and response. Vectra MDR along with Attack Signal Intelligence gives security teams both the threat signal needed to stop attacks and the resources and expertise required to stay ahead of attacks in today’s security operations centers.”

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods — the TTPs at the heart of all attacks — rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to rapidly respond to threats and stop attacks from becoming breaches. The Vectra platform and services cover public cloud, SaaS applications, identity systems, and network infrastructure — both on-premises and cloud-based. Organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra platform and services for resilience to ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks impacting their organization. For more information, visit vectra.ai.