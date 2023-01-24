The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards Announces Its Finalists

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists of the international cloud computing program, The Cloud Awards, have been released this week.

In its twelfth year, Cloud Awards categories include "Best Software as a Service," "Best Place to Work in the Cloud," and "Cloud Project of the Year."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Advancing to the next stage of The Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement and we're excited to celebrate with all those finalists who made the cut.

"The Cloud Awards finalists of 2022-2023 exceeded all expectations with truly creative solutions. With such a strong shortlist, advancing to the next level is a huge result.

"The Cloud Awards will announce its final winners next month, and we wish the finalists luck in an outstandingly competitive year.

"We now move on to the first Security Awards program, which will close for entries next month, while the business software 'Oscars,' The SaaS Awards, will return in May for its eighth year."

The full list of finalists includes hundreds of organizations from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view all the finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists/

The Cloud Awards will announce its winners on February 7, recognizing excellence in the cloud across all industry verticals. It will then open for entries to its 2023-24 program, alongside The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Security Awards, which are open for 2023 entries.

The Cloud Security Awards remains open for 2023 entries until February 17. Unlimited categories can be entered for a single-category fee in its inaugural year.

The SaaS Awards, a sister recognition platform to the Cloud Awards, is also now open for early 2023 entries. This business software awards program finds and promotes the best SaaS solutions across a wide range of industries, with a May 19deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/saas-awards/.