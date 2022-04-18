Swimlane Extends Cloud-Based Security Automation into APJ Amid Momentous Growth in Region

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swimlane, the leader in low-code security automation, today announced the general availability of Swimlane Cloud in the Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) region. This deployment is further evidence of Swimlane’s continued commitment to empowering APJ customers to enable new use cases previously not possible with traditional security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR). This includes unlocking the use of automation beyond the SOC, where Swimlane serves as the system-of-record for the entire security organization.

Meeting the APJ Staffing Shortage Head-On with Swimlane Cloud

The APJ region faces a significant cybersecurity talent shortage with an estimated 2.045 million open cybersecurity roles, accounting for 66% of the total global shortage, signaling the struggle to find qualified, skilled professionals to handle increasing security alerts. Without automation, these overburdened security administrators must manually perform repetitive and time-consuming tasks needed to track, mitigate and resolve security events across multiple security platforms. Despite significant time investments, security teams cannot realistically analyze and adequately prioritize security alerts and events at the rate necessary to protect networks.

“In order to mature our security operations, we knew it was necessary to advance how we monitor and respond to threat intelligence by taking a more proactive approach to security operations,” said Tanajak Watanakij, CISO, R V Connex. “With our existing talent pool, we turned to Swimlane’s low-code security automation offering to create a centralized system of record for our Security Operations Center (SOC) and remove dependencies on a host of manual processes. Swimlane’s interactive dashboards and automated, easily customizable workflows reduced our mean time to respond and ultimately helped us ensure continuous compliance and prevent breaches across the entire R V Connex Corporation and our MSSP customers.”

“Security teams across APJ need solutions that reduce the manual operations needed to respond to security threats and speed up incident response,” said Johan Wikenstedt, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for Swimlane. “We are a customer-focused company with a powerful platform for helping companies ease the burden security teams face daily. Swimlane is fully dedicated to supporting the region’s ongoing cybersecurity challenges through the adoption of low-code security automation.”

Demand for Low-Code Automation Continues to Climb

Swimlane’s current product initiatives in APJ continue to drive regional market traction highlighted by:

173% revenue growth of regional presence in the past four months, with more than 7x revenue growth in the past 6 months.

142% growth of regional employee headcount in the past six months.

New sales offices established in Australia, Malaysia and South Korea.

Net-new customer adoption in Australia, Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and New Zealand.

Vertical expansion of customer adoption across banking, technology, financial services, government, MSSP, and manufacturing industries.

8 new go-to-market partners established in the region.

Lumen Technologies turned to Swimlane after experiencing a rapid period of growth that challenged the company’s security team to capacity. Swimlane’s low-code security automation platform allowed the organization to maintain the integrity of its security operations and quickly adapt to business growth across its SecOps infrastructure. Within the first quarter of implementing the solution, Lumen achieved a 30% automation level. Today, 70% of security events hitting the Security Operations Center (SOC) can be fully automated without human intervention.

“Swimlane was a partner from the start, helping us ensure the solution was easy to manage and operate and providing technical support whenever we needed,” said Wai Kit Cheah, Director of the Security Practice at Lumen Technologies. “With Swimlane’s robust automation engine, events can be processed from any source, enabling our security team to integrate security automation with user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and third-party threat intelligence feeds. This allowed us to achieve a holistic look at our ecosystem and has quickly made Swimlane’s platform an essential component of our SOC.”

Swimlane Medley Partner Program Expands to Malaysia

Swimlane has invested significantly in Malaysia due to the region’s robust national cybersecurity strategy and world-class talent. As part of its growth in the region, Swimlane recently announced a partnership with CyberSecurity Malaysia, the national cyber security specialist agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM), to assist the organization on its mission to build a more resilient cyber ecosystem throughout Malaysia.

“Our strategic partnership with Swimlane comes at an exciting time for CyberSecurity Malaysia as we seek to elevate a strategic cybersecurity vision for the region,” said Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia. “Together, Swimlane and Cybersecurity Malaysia will leverage our combined experience, capabilities, and products to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions across Malaysia and ensure companies in the region have access to the world’s most-capable low-code automation technology to safeguard their networks and data.”

Join Swimlane at the SecOps Automation Summit 2022

Swimlane will hold the SecOps Automation Summit 2022 in South Korea, Malaysia and Australia in late April and early May. Presenters include Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Cody Cornell and other members of the Swimlane team, along with various current partners and customers, to explore new and future innovations in the dynamic field of security automation.

