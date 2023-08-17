Qualys Offers Threat Forecast For Cloud, and Tips For Reducing Cloud Risks

Sumedh Thakar of Qualys talks about how security vendors must translate cloud customer needs into effective solutions, and why that’s no small challenge given today’s dynamic threat landscape. Thakar offers advice on how to stay ahead of new and emerging cloud threats, as well as what proactive companies do to keep their cloud assets safe. Thakar also shares the trends and challenges he foresees with cloud computing for that companies should be preparing for.

About the Speaker: As a cybersecurity visionary, Sumedh is passionate about making the world’s digital journey safer. He is currently president and CEO of Qualys, which he joined in 2003 as an engineer. Throughout his Qualys career, Sumedh advanced through various leadership roles consistently focusing on helping Qualys deliver on its platform vision. In 2014, he was promoted to chief product officer, overseeing all aspects of product development, including engineering, product management, cloud operations, DevOps, and customer support.

A passionate engineer and product enthusiast, Sumedh has been instrumental in disrupting the vulnerability management space and driving innovation across the Qualys platform including the rollout of Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) with integrated patch management and cybersecurity asset management. He also scaled the company’s engineering talent internationally with a global 24x7 follow-the-sun product team.

A long-time proponent of SaaS and cloud computing Sumedh previously worked at Intacct, a cloud-based financial and accounting software provider, and at Northwest Airlines, developing complex algorithms for its yield and revenue management reservation system. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering with distinction from the University of Pune.