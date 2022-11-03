Qualys Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VMDR received industry recognition as it was named the Best Vulnerability Management solution in the industry-leading SC Awards

2022.

2022. Qualys upgrades CyberSecurity Asset Management, adding External Attack Surface Management (EASM) to enable continuous discovery of unknown internet-facing assets and the automatic assessment of an organization's risk posture.

In collaboration with IBM, Qualys has made the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform available for IBM zSystems - delivering our award-winning VMDR, policy compliance and asset management capabilities to help protect IBM zSystems environments.

At Black Hat 2022, Qualys was once again front and center showing attendees how the powerful Qualys Cloud Platform offers everything they need to tackle threats with automated workflows for rapid response and a clear picture of what it takes to reduce risk in their organizations.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $125.6 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") of $27.7 million, non-GAAP net income of $36.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $54.9 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.71, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.94."In Q3, we delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth and cash flow generation," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO. "We believe our extendable cloud-based platform is core to building a durable growth business over the long term. The launch of TotalCloud flexes the power of our platform by enabling cloud-native VMDR with accurate, comprehensive and unrestricted scanning options to uniquely secure cloud and container environments from build to run-time. We believe the Blue Hexagon acquisition allows us to further extend the Qualys Cloud Platform by transforming our massive data lake into a powerful, predictive analytics engine to perform real-time zero-day threat detection while advancing our value proposition and competitive differentiation in the market."Revenues: Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 20% to $125.6 million compared to $104.9 million for the same quarter in 2021.Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 21% to $99.6 million compared to $82.5 million for the same quarter in 2021. GAAP gross margin was 79% for both the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 20% to $102.2 million compared to $85.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% for both the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $33.3 million compared to $32.0 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 27% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 30% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 11% to $48.0 million compared to $43.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 38% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 41% for the same quarter in 2021.Net Income: GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $27.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $27.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 22% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 26% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $36.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $34.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 29% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 33% for the same quarter in 2021.Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 9% to $54.9 million compared to $50.3 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 44% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 48% for the same quarter in 2021.Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 13% to $42.2 million compared to $48.5 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 34% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 46% for the same quarter in 2021.

Financial Performance Outlook

