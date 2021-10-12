Oracle Cloud Joins ONUG Collaborative

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000, today announced the addition of Oracle Cloud to the ONUG Collaborative. The onboarding of Oracle Cloud establishes that four of the top five cloud service providers now work in unison with the largest cloud consumers to develop a standard multi-cloud security notification translation and enhancement service for enterprises.

The ONUG Collaborative was started in 2019 with the mission to identify and provide solutions to major cloud issues affecting large enterprises across industries, such as cybersecurity and data protection. In addition to Oracle Cloud, enterprises including Sysdig, Wiz, Intuit, Adobe, Qualys and F5 have joined the Collaborative to work alongside cloud consumers such as FedEx, Cigna, Raytheon Technologies, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Kaiser and Cloud Service Providers Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM.

"ONUG is honored to grow the Collaborative with so many well-respected and innovative companies," said Nick Lippis , co-founder and co-chairman of ONUG. "As more prominent industry players join the community, we are making even greater progress in creating an open source standard to reduce the wall of worry that comes from increasing security alerts in multi-cloud environments."

The ONUG Collaborative's current focus is Automated Cloud Governance (ACG). Through the development of the Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF), the ACG Working Group will seek to create a framework for consistent security, observability and reporting across cloud service providers. Within ONUG Collaborative is the Steering Committee, whose members are exclusively C-level executives of Fortune 100 companies, which guides the direction of ONUG.

"Multi cloud is rapidly evolving from an accidental to a purposeful strategy for most organizations," said Bala Chandran , vice president of software and general manager of security products at Oracle. "I am excited to be joining the ONUG steering committee to help define standards that make cloud security simple and integrated for customers across their cloud platforms."

The addition of Oracle, Sysdig, Wiz, Intuit, Adobe, Qualys and F5 to the ONUG Collaborative comes ahead of the bi-annual ONUG Fall 2021 event, taking place October 20-21.

The Collaborative welcomes all IT industry professionals to register free of charge for ONUG Fall 2021.

