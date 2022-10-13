informa
Cloud
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Nudge Security Launches Platform With Humans in Mind

SaaS security platform promises to track down shadow IT, map supply chain risk, and "nudge" employees to work securely.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 13, 2022
Nudge logo
Source: Ballistic Ventures/Nudge

After months of speculation and input from security, compliance, and IT operations professionals, Nudge Security has launched its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with the promise of making the increasingly weighty lift of enterprise IT teams lighter. 

Nudge received $7 million in seed money in April to develop what co-founders Russell Spitler and Jamie Blasco told Dark Reading at the time would be a cloud product developed in coordination with psychologists to help end users at critical decision points and avoid security risks and mistakes. 

Now Nudge — which officially emerged from stealth mode today — is offering a free two-week trial for its tool, which the company says will automatically discover shadow IT assets, map digital supply chain risk, and automate security tasks. 

The tool gives end users automated "nudges" to guide them to make secure decisions. 

"Not only do security nudges reduce the burden on IT, security, and compliance teams, but they also give your employees the opportunity to practice good security habits in practical, real-world scenarios — not just during hypothetical training sessions," the company said in an announcement about the Nudge launch. "Simply connect it, go make a sandwich, and then see what you’ve been missing." 

