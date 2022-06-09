informa
Lacework Blends Artificial Intelligence and Automation to Bolster Cloud Security

Lacework's Mark Nunnikhoven joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about AI and cloud security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Lacework's Mark Nunnikhoven
Informa Tech

Artificial intelligence is essential for endowing multicloud environments with greater visibility, insights and actions, according to Mark Nunnikhoven, distinguished cloud strategist for Lacework. And AI is key to automating security tasks, he adds. AI, in turn, can help enable faster innovation with security built in from the first line of code, as well as gain meaningful security insights to build apps quickly and confidently by highlighting any potential issues well before they reach production, according to Nunnikhoven.

