Kaspersky Buys Brain4Net to Build SASE & XDR Tools

Kaspersky today announced its acquisition of Brain4Net, with plans to build out its network security strategy, as well as a secure access service edge (SASE) and extended detection and response (XDR) offering.

Brain4Net builds technologies and services to help enterprises and service providers incorporate modern tech, such as software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), with existing network infrastructure. Its platform is designed to provide orchestration and control for multivendor physical and virtual network infrastructure.

The Brain4Net team will join Kaspersky, where they will contribute to multiple projects. One of these is Kaspersky's new SASE offering, which will combine the company's security technologies with Brain4Net's network orchestration and control capabilities, officials stated in a release.

Its upcoming SASE product will eventually include a cloud access security broker (CASB), cloud secure web gateway (SWG), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), and zero-trust network access (ZTNA), among other services, they noted.

The deal will also allow Kaspersky to grow its existing tools into full-scale XDR, which it says will be based on a cloud-native endpoint detection and response tool. With the new XDR offering, it plans to provide visibility and advanced capabilities for AI-based detection and auto response across endpoints and the network. In particular, it will focus on automated incident response.

"SASE brings obvious benefits for XDR, including the ability to collect telemetry from network traffic, stop an attack anywhere across the edge and the network, and simplify orchestration and management due to a single point of control through SASE," officials said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brain4Net most recently closed a Series B funding round; Crunchbase reports its total funding amount at $8.6 million.

