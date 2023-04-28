informa
Cloud
1 MIN READ
video

JupiterOne Weighs In On the Need For Unified Cyber Insights

JupiterOne founder Erkang Zheng joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss securing assets and attack surface management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with JupiterOne founder Erkang Zheng
Source: Informa Tech

JupiterOne founder Erkang Zheng talks about how today's companies can get a better grip on what they need to manage and how to secure their assets properly. He shares original research from the company's annual cyber assets report with actionable information for security professionals and executives. Zheng also talks about managing the attack surface better, as well as the need for unified cyber insights.

Erkang Zheng is a highly experienced engineer turned entrepreneur who is passionate about merging invention and execution to provide practical solutions that solve problems at their source. He designed and built JupiterOne into the successful company it is today, which customers utilize to connect the dots across all assets, people, and risks, while also offering rich context and insight into their expanding technology footprint. He pioneered an entirely new security category to break into a new market to help customers continuously strengthen and execute their critical security programs.

His experience includes 20+ years across IAM, pen testing, IR, data, app, and cloud security. Before JupiterOne, he served as CISO of LifeOmic, the Head of Software Security at Fidelity Investments Personal Investing, and several security practitioner roles at IBM, including Global Practices Leader and GTM strategy and product management for Security Services.

