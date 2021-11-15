JupiterOne and Cisco Announce Launch of Secure Cloud Insights

JupiterOne and Cisco today announced the launch of Secure Cloud Insights, an expanded cloud security and security operations partnership designed to provide businesses with a range of cybersecurity services. This new solution helps Cisco customers achieve a higher level of maturity with their digital transformation and security program, previously unachievable due to the growing complexity and sheer amount of security operations data in modern cyber infrastructure.

“Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne is a game-changing new offering. Integrating JupiterOne cyber asset context into Cisco technologies provides a deep knowledge base to support customers’ cybersecurity programs,” said Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne. “In addition, augmenting SecureX, Secure Code Analytics, and the rest of the Cisco security suite, levels up customers' capabilities.”

When you connect JupiterOne’s advanced cyber asset context and powerful query abilities with the expansive XDR capabilities from Cisco’s SecureX platform, it’s like seeing a whole new world. Customers gain visibility, efficiency, and speed for their entire security operations team, with combined context from situational awareness and structural data. Cisco security customers can now determine the blast radius for any attack surface of their cloud-native processes, applications, and more. JupiterOne help teams fast-track investigation and response with the ability to query and answer the questions that matter — not only the “What” but the “So what” in seconds.

Cisco first recognized the value of JupiterOne as a customer solving the complex data problem that large enterprise security teams typically face. Soon after implementation, Cisco became an investor, fueling the vision, recognizing the value, and validating the product strategy that JupiterOne delivers to their customers.

“Cisco Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne provides deep context on the security posture across an organization’s cloud-native and hybrid IT environments,” said Al Huger, Senior Vice President & GM, Cisco Security Platform and Response. “When combined with SecureX, Secure Cloud Insights simplifies protecting users, devices, data, and applications anywhere and everywhere, across any network or cloud; from headquarters to the branch office to the home office.”

Please visit Cisco’s blog for more details about Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne.