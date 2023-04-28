Brad Rinklin and Renée Burton of Infoblox discuss the company’s recent rebranding that unites networking and security, as well as how this combination delivers improved performance and protection. They further explain DNS-based detection and response and describe how Infoblox recently uncovered C2 security threat, Decoy Dog.
Infoblox Combines Networking and Security, Doubles Down on DNS Threats
Brad Rinklin and Renée Burton of Infoblox joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss DNS-networking and security.
