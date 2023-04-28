informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 MIN READ
video

Infoblox Combines Networking and Security, Doubles Down on DNS Threats

Brad Rinklin and Renée Burton of Infoblox joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss DNS-networking and security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Brad Rinklin and Renée Burton of Infoblox
Source: Informa Tech

Brad Rinklin and Renée Burton of Infoblox discuss the company’s recent rebranding that unites networking and security, as well as how this combination delivers improved performance and protection. They further explain DNS-based detection and response and describe how Infoblox recently uncovered C2 security threat, Decoy Dog.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports