Cloud
1 MIN READ
How Better Integration of Systems, Apps Bolsters Enterprise Security

Expel's Dave Merkel joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how there needs to be tighter integration between systems and applications.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Expel's Dave Merkel
Source: Informa Tech

As the threat landscape morphs and presents new hazards, so has the pressure for tighter integration among security systems and applications, according to Expel's Dave Merkel. But keeping those systems and apps secure once they're integrated also presents challenges on its own too, he adds; the advent of something called vulnerability prioritization can help here. Merkel explains the customer benefits.

Dave has been involved in the information security field for nearly 30 years, first as a federal agent pursuing cyber criminals in the era of floppy disks and 2400 baud modems, then as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and vice president of products at Mandiant. Following FireEye’s acquisition of Mandiant, Dave served as the global CTO of FireEye.

