Forcepoint Completes Acquisition of Bitglass

AUSTIN, Texas--(Oct. 25, 2021)--Forcepoint, a global leader in data-first security, today announced the company completed its acquisition of Security Service Edge (SSE) leader Bitglass on October 22, 2021.

SSE addresses today’s market need to make security easier to deploy and operate by consolidating technologies for protecting people everywhere as they access and use business data in cloud applications, on the web, and in private apps in data centers and private clouds. With this acquisition, Forcepoint will be delivering a best-in-class SSE platform featuring state-of-the-art Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) combined with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) all managed seamlessly from a single console.

“Bitglass and Forcepoint share the same vision for disrupting and transforming the security industry with the first modern distributed edge architecture which continuously optimizes to deliver the best performance and experience for the hybrid worker. We have to reduce the complexity of security. It should be a business enabler, leveraging integrated and automated technologies that are easy to manage and swiftly adapt to changing business needs,” said Anurag Kahol, Chief Technology Officer at Bitglass. “In today’s hybrid work environment, access is table stakes. The real game-changer is in delivering a full set of integrated security technologies that enable employees, trusted partners and contractors to safely get to—and use—applications, data, and other corporate resources while maintaining visibility and control through a common control plane.”

“Today Forcepoint is the only Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) company to incorporate advanced capabilities such as enterprise-class DLP, true Zero Trust Content, Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), advanced Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and pioneering SD-WAN technology,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. “We are excited to welcome Bitglass into the Forcepoint family. With the integration of Bitglass, Forcepoint will become the only company delivering all of the strategic components of SSE and SASE. And we will continue to add new capabilities over time, from Forcepoint directly as well as our technology partner ecosystem, to deliver the most robust set of integrated security capabilities from a cloud-native platform with the elasticity to expand and contract as business needs change. Making security easier to deploy and operate is what customers are asking for, and we look forward to making this a reality in 2022.”

The acquisition of Bitglass will be the third technology acquisition for Forcepoint this year as the company executes its mission to strategically build, partner and acquire technologies that deliver the industry’s best-in-class SASE architecture. Previous acquisitions in 2021 included Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) innovator Cyberinc and Content, Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) leader Deep Secure.

Further details on the integration of Bitglass SSE within Forcepoint’s Data-first SASE architecture will be announced in Q1 2022. To learn more about Forcepoint’s Data-first SASE, please visit www.forcepoint.com/sase.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global leader for data-first security. Forcepoint’s behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and delivered through a cloud-native SASE security platform that protects users, devices, and networks as people access the web and cloud, prevents the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for thousands of enterprise and government customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. www.forcepoint.com

About Bitglass

Bitglass delivers data and threat protection for any interaction, anywhere, on any device to ensure secure business continuity across the distributed enterprise. Operating at cloud scale across a global network of over 300 points of presence, its Polyscale Architecture boasts an industry-leading uptime of 99.99% five years running and delivers unrivaled performance and real-time scalability. Based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide, the company was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.