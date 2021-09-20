F5 Networks to Buy Threat Stack

Application security firm F5 Networks will acquire Boston-based cloud monitoring company Threat Stack for $68 million.

F5 plans to combine its application and API protection solutions with Threat Stack’s cloud security capabilities to "enhance visibility across application infrastructure and workloads."

F5 has made several acquisitions in the last two years, including its 2019 acquisition of Shape, a company with products and services in the antifraud and abuse category, for approximately $1 billion.

The acquisition of Threat Stack is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in F5’s first quarter fiscal year 2022, ending December.

More details on the deal can be found here.