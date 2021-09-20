informa
F5 Networks to Buy Threat Stack

F5 Networks plans to combine its application and API security tools with Threat Stack's cloud protection capabilities.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 20, 2021

Application security firm F5 Networks will acquire Boston-based cloud monitoring company Threat Stack for $68 million.

F5 plans to combine its application and API protection solutions with Threat Stack’s cloud security capabilities to "enhance visibility across application infrastructure and workloads."

F5 has made several acquisitions in the last two years, including its 2019 acquisition of Shape, a company with products and services in the antifraud and abuse category, for approximately $1 billion.

The acquisition of Threat Stack is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in F5’s first quarter fiscal year 2022, ending December.

More details on the deal can be found here.

Editors' Choice
7 Tips for Securing the Software Development Environment
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Brute-Force Attacks, Vulnerability Exploits Top Initial Attack Vectors
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
I Moved to Cybersecurity After a Decade in Finance — Here's How You Can Too
Kirsten Powell, Senior Manager for Security & Risk Management at Adobe
Constructive Complaints: 5 Ways to Transform Problems Into Plans
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5
