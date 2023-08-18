informa
Cloud
1 MIN READ
video

Expand Your Definition of ‘Endpoint,’ Get a Better Handle On Cloud Threats

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, Sysdig's Anna Belak discusses how the boom in cloud services and applications expanded the definition of what constitutes an endpoint.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Sysdig's Anna Belak.
Source: Dark Reading

Anna Belak, Director, Office of Cybersecurity Strategy at Sysdig, shares findings from the company’s latest report, including how cloud threats impact an organization’s on-premises security. Belak discusses why cloud services and containers should be treated like endpoints, similar to servers and workstations to maintain better overall security. She also describes why Sysdig prefers the “runtime” security approach to trendier strategies like “shift left” for boosting an organization’s threat posture, and finishes with a tip for how cloud customers can improve their overall security.

About the Speaker: Anna has nearly ten years of experience researching and advising organizations on cloud adoption with a focus on security best practices. As a Gartner Analyst, Anna spent six years helping more than 500 enterprises with vulnerability management, security monitoring, and DevSecOps initiatives. Anna's research and talks have been used to transform organizations' IT strategies and her research agenda helped to shape markets. Anna is the Director of Thought Leadership at Sysdig, using her deep understanding of the security industry to help IT professionals succeed in their cloud-native journey. Anna holds a PhD in Materials Engineering from the University of Michigan, where she developed computational methods to study solar cells and rechargeable batteries.

RiskPerimeterEndpointRemote Workforce
