DigiCert Appoints Industry Veteran Amit Sinha as Chief Executive Officer

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 – DigiCert, Inc., ("DigiCert" or the "Company") a leading global provider of digital trust, has named Amit Sinha as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the DigiCert Board of Directors. Sinha joins DigiCert from Zscaler, Inc. ("Zscaler") where he served as President and a member of the Board of Directors. During his 12-year tenure, Zscaler grew from a startup to a NASDAQ-100 company and established itself as a leader in enterprise security. DigiCert is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), and TA Associates ("TA").

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the DigiCert team," said Amit Sinha. "Digital trust is the cornerstone of our connected world and DigiCert has built a foundation with global enterprises by delivering comprehensive security solutions. As we look ahead, the Company is positioned to accelerate its leadership in digital trust for connected device and user authentication, secure software, documents, digital content and data integrity."

"Amit has a track record of delivering technology innovation, operational excellence, and customer value," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, of Clearlake. "We look forward to partnering with Amit, and the DigiCert leadership team, as the Company embarks on its next phase of accelerated growth and expansion."

"Amit is a seasoned industry leader with deep security domain expertise and business acumen," said Greg Clark, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital and Chair of DigiCert's Board of Directors. "With Amit at the helm, we believe we can drive increasing market adoption of our core platform and deliver innovative new products and services to strengthen DigiCert’s position as the dominant provider of digital trust."

"Amit’s years of experience and passion for continuous technological innovation have positioned him well to guide DigiCert through its next strategic growth phase," said Jason Werlin, a Managing Director at TA. "We believe Amit will be a valuable addition to DigiCert’s talented management team and are excited to work closely with him as we aim to further DigiCert’s industry leadership."

Mr. Sinha brings over 20 years of technology, strategy, and operational experience from leading category-creating businesses at Zscaler, Motorola, AirDefense, and Engim. He has a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where he graduated summa cum laude and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal. Mr. Sinha has authored over 25 journal/conference papers, contributed to three books, and is the inventor of 39 US patents, granted or pending.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

About Crosspoint Capital

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA, and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

About TA

TA Associates ("TA") is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries — technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services — the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 560 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $48.6 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 110 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.