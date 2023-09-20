Dig Security Enhances DSPM Platform to Secure Enterprise Data in On-Prem, File-Share Environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, September 20, 2023 — Dig, the cloud data security leader, today announced the expansion of the Dig Data Security Platform to protect data anywhere enterprises store sensitive information, including public cloud, software as a service (SaaS), database as a service (DBaaS) and on-premise environments. Dig’s data security posture management (DSPM) and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities can now be deployed to protect data stored in Office365 as well as on-premises, making the Dig Data Security Platform the only DSPM solution to protect data anywhere it lives.

"The modern enterprise is on a journey to migrate their data processes to the cloud, but many must also retain on-premises components. This leads to a complex and fragmented toolchain that’s been extremely challenging to manage and secure–until now," said Dan Benjamin, co-founder and CEO, Dig Security. "By extending our DSPM and DDR capabilities to on-prem environments, we’re equipping our customers with an unprecedented level of visibility and comprehensive data security–helping them safeguard sensitive information and avoid devastating attacks."

Dig Security's latest update provides its users with:

Single platform for enterprise data protection - Dig reduces tool bloat by combining disparate tools used to handle data security and compliance risks in the cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake); in SaaS (Office365); or on-premise (file shares). This benefits enterprises through consolidation and simplification of their data stores, uniform policy applications, and quicker response time.

- Dig reduces tool bloat by combining disparate tools used to handle data security and compliance risks in the cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake); in SaaS (Office365); or on-premise (file shares). This benefits enterprises through consolidation and simplification of their data stores, uniform policy applications, and quicker response time. Ease of deployment and ongoing use - Dig is cloud native and entirely agentless, can be installed in minutes, and requires minimal permissions. Dig saves businesses months of evaluation and implementation of different tools, as well as maintaining complex toolchains; providing fast time to value overall.

- Dig is cloud native and entirely agentless, can be installed in minutes, and requires minimal permissions. Dig saves businesses months of evaluation and implementation of different tools, as well as maintaining complex toolchains; providing fast time to value overall. Higher level of coverage - Dig eliminates data blindspots across the entire data estate, cloud and on-prem. This reduces the risk of a potential calamity such as data exfiltration, ransomware, or compliance violations.

- Dig eliminates data blindspots across the entire data estate, cloud and on-prem. This reduces the risk of a potential calamity such as data exfiltration, ransomware, or compliance violations. Shorter time-to-detect and time-to-respond - Dig’s real time capabilities let businesses address incidents faster, allowing them to contain a breach or violation immediately, limiting its harm radius.

This advancement to the Dig Data Security Platform comes on the heels of Dig adding support to secure Large Language Model (LLM) architectures and support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR), further solidifying Dig’s position as the cloud data security leader.

The Dig Data Security Platform is recognized as the industry's first and only solution to combine data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities into a single platform. SINET recently named Dig a winner of the 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award, a prestigious award that recognizes the most innovative and compelling cybersecurity companies.

Dig is easy to implement, cloud-scalable, and highly efficient for today’s security teams. Dig enables enterprise cloud and security teams to produce immediate insights using its agentless cloud native solution that delivers a short setup time, zero maintenance, and comprehensive, automated response at scale.

For more information on Dig Security and its expanded capabilities, visit dig.security.

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect, and govern their cloud data.

With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig was founded by three cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures, Merlin Ventures, and Samsung Ventures. Visit us at https://www.dig.security/.