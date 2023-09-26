Delinea Secret Server Introduces MFA Enforcement at Depth to Meet Cyber Insurance Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced an update to Secret Server, its award-winning vault solution, introducing Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) enforcement on credentials. In addition to enforcing MFA at login, this new layer of security reduces risk for highly sensitive credentials, helping organizations meet increasingly stringent compliance requirements.

Stolen credentials and human error continue to be among the most common ways cybercriminals access systems and data. According to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, 86% of breaches involve stolen credentials, and 74% of all breaches involve the human element. IT and security teams need an additional layer of security controls for extra identity verification on highly privileged accounts to protect their organizations. In a recent Delinea survey report, 47% of respondents indicated they needed to purchase an MFA enforcement solution to meet cyber insurance requirements.

Granular MFA enforcement adds another line of defense

This new functionality is designed for ease of use and enables IT and security teams to quickly add different security requirements on individual privileged credentials beyond MFA at login. It also provides the flexibility to enforce MFA on a single credential, multiple credentials via bulk operation, or all credentials in a folder via a policy. An additional layer of security further down the attack chain increases access controls on highly privileged accounts if the user's credentials and preferred MFA method used at login become compromised.

This Secret Server release ensures organizations can continue to use their existing MFA solutions by supporting many types of MFA, such as the Delinea Mobile App, Yubikey, and other devices using FIDO2 protocols. This enhancement is available exclusively for Secret Server Cloud, delivered through the Delinea Platform, and enables granular controls that help organizations mitigate risk and meet cyber insurance and compliance requirements while balancing productivity.

"We are excited that Secret Server Cloud customers leveraging the Delinea Platform have additional controls to prevent unauthorized access to privileged credentials," said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. "Enabling MFA enforcement at multiple levels of vault access is another line of defense against bad actors while supporting PAM security best practices."

Current Secret Server Cloud customers can leverage this update by upgrading and using the Delinea Platform as their management console.

Organizations can quickly and easily start a free trial to experience the latest version of Secret Server at https://delinea.com/products/secret-server#trial.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.