Network-attached storage provider QNAP is warning that its NAS devices are under active attack by the so-called Deadbolt ransomware.

QNAP NAS device models affected are primarily TS-x51 series and TS-x53 series using QTS 4.3.6 and QTS 4.4.1, according to the company.

"QNAP urges all NAS users to check and update QTS to the latest version as soon as possible, and avoid exposing their NAS to the Internet," the company advised.