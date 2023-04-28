Email is still by far the most common entry-point for a cyber-criminal, according to Dan Fein of Darktrace. In this conversation, Fein examines the reasons for the vulnerability and why it's taken so long to address it. He has suggestions for what customers can do about it: They can start by going beyond just protecting the inbox. Fein also talks about the phishing capabilities of generative AI.
Darktrace Takes A Closer Look At the Shifting Email Security Conversation
Dan Fein of Darktrace joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss email security.
