Cloud
1 MIN READ
Darktrace Takes A Closer Look At the Shifting Email Security Conversation

Dan Fein of Darktrace joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss email security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Email is still by far the most common entry-point for a cyber-criminal, according to Dan Fein of Darktrace. In this conversation, Fein examines the reasons for the vulnerability and why it's taken so long to address it. He has suggestions for what customers can do about it: They can start by going beyond just protecting the inbox. Fein also talks about the phishing capabilities of generative AI.

Threat Intelligence
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
