CyberQ Technologies Inc. Launches Managed AI for Splunk UBA Customers

.
June 02, 2022

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberQ Technologies Inc., an authorized Splunk Partner, announces their Managed AI (MAI) offering for Splunk UBA Customers.

Making CyberSecurity humanly possible with AI is the core philosophy of CyberQ. As an MAI provider, CyberQ increases the impact of AI within customer SOC operations.

CyberQ, a CyberSecurity AI services business with HQ located in Boston Massachusetts, announces a comprehensive Managed AI Service for Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UBA) customers. CyberQ MAI manages UBA in the customer cloud provider of choice. This service helps customers focus on outcomes, detections and alerts and provides a 24/7/365 managed UBA AI stack with 99.9% uptime.

A dedicated, global team of operators manage customer's UBA stacks, integrated with Splunk Cloud, to deliver data ingestion and alert results.

The strength of the solution allows customers to complete their migrations to Cloud infrastructure and remove the complex management of the AI environment. This allows customers to focus on running their SOC business.

Richard Towle, CEO and Founder says "We set out to help customers navigate the complexities of AI in the CyberSecurity space. Managing AI in operational environments is hard, but with our expertise providing this key service, customers can spend more time focusing on their investigations and response teams."

More about CyberQ Technologies Inc.
https://cyberq.com/managed-ai/

SOURCE CyberQ Technologies Inc.

