Burton Snowboards, a favorite brand for downhill shredders and X-Games fans everywhere, has closed down its e-commerce operations due to a "cyber incident" that occurred earlier this week.

In an online system-outage update, the Burlington-based company noted that a Feb. 14 attack continues to impact "some of our operations," and added, "we are working closely with third-party specialists to investigate the incident and determine the full nature and scope."

Other details are scant to nonexistent. But as of press time, the outdoor outfitter still wasn't able to process online orders three days after the attack — a decidedly unfortunate state of affairs heading into the core North American ski season.

It did however have recommendations for those who need some gnarly gear fast: Simply visit a Burton-purveying store, or use its new gear-rental service, which will see returnable snowboards, boots, bindings, and outerwear delivered to one's doorstep.