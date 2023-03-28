Bitwarden Announces Secrets Management With a Combination of Open Source, End-to-End Encryption, and Ease of Use

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-- (March 28, 2023) -- Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager trusted by millions, today launched the open beta of Bitwarden Secrets Manager, designed to centrally secure and manage highly sensitive authentication credentials within privileged developer and DevOps environments.

Development teams work across applications and multi-cloud infrastructures, using different tools and platforms. This leads to distributed secrets – API tokens, keys, passwords, credentials, certificates, and more — that are difficult to manage and control, or hard-coded into source code files.

Existing solutions have steep learning curves and are unwieldy for many teams. The implications are serious: According to the GitLab Security Trends analysis, 18% of projects hosted on GitLab were vulnerable to leaked secrets. In a separate GitGuardian report, 5 million credentials and other secrets get leaked on GitHub every year.

For developer, devops, and IT teams, Bitwarden Secrets Manager provides a singular, simple, and convenient way to secure, control, and manage secrets. The new offering, now in beta, builds on the same trusted open source, zero knowledge, and end-to-end encryption foundation featured in the company’s industry-leading password management offering.

Open Beta Program

During beta, users can explore early features of Bitwarden Secrets Manager, which includes the ability to create, manage, and edit secrets and projects; SDK and CLI tools; GitHub Actions integration, and more. For more information about beta, please visit: https://bitwarden.com/products/secrets-manager/

Enhance Enterprise Security With Bitwarden

Bitwarden already protects millions of individuals and businesses by securing their online credentials and critical information. Today, Bitwarden extends its zero knowledge, end-to-end encryption model, setting new standards on how developers manage infrastructure secrets. Earlier this year, Bitwarden announced the acquisition ofPasswordless.dev, which lets developers easily integrate passwordless authentication and passkeys into their software. BitwardenPasswordless.devis also currently in beta. These new offerings underscore the Bitwarden commitment to help everyone stay more secure at work and at home.

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden empowers enterprises, developers, and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, secrets management, and passwordless innovations, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden is supported by a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.